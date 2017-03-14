Conte, Mourinho feud in tight F.A. Cup match

N’Golo Kante blasted Chelsea to a fiery 1-0 win over 10-man Manchester United in the F.A. Cup quarterfinals on Monday as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho feuded on the touchline.

Kante’s superb second-half strike that eliminated the holders came after they had midfielder Ander Herrera sent off before the interval for two fouls on Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Incensed by United’s aggressive approach in the first half, furious Chelsea manager Conte confronted United boss Mourinho and the pair had to be separated by the fourth official.

Mourinho also whacked the ball dangerously close to Conte in the final moments as he tried to return it to the pitch, prompting another angry exchange with the Italian.

Conte had the last laugh thanks to Kante and Chelsea’s club record 13th successive home win takes them into next month’s semifinals at Wembley.

The Premier League leaders, now unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with United, remain on course for the double in Conte’s first season since being appointed as Mourinho’s permanent successor.

It was another frustrating return to Stamford Bridge for former Chelsea manager Mourinho, who watched United suffer only its third defeat in all competitions since being thrashed 4-0 by his old team in October.

After a draining trip to Russia for a Europa League tie last week and, with the second leg against Rostov looming on Thursday, this always looked a daunting fixture for United, which was without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial due to suspension and injury.