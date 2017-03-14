Flames record 10th consecutive victory

Kris Versteeg and the Calgary Flames tied a team record Monday night that was set long before any of their current players were born.

Versteeg had two assists and scored the shootout winner as the Flames beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to match the club record with their 10th straight victory.

Before the franchise moved to Calgary, the Atlanta Flames won 10 games in a row from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, 1978.

“It’s really cool to be a part of those things,” said Versteeg, born seven years after that streak.

Calgary’s first shooter, Versteeg moved in slowly and made a nifty deke before zipping a shot high past Marc-Andre Fleury.

Versteeg also scored the only goal of the shootout when the Flames beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Feb. 7.

“When you’re coming down on goalies that are world class like Fleury, you just try to do a move,” Versteeg said. “You have a couple picked out and you hope it works.”

Brian Elliott stopped Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel to clinch the win.

“That’s a $40 million payroll for three shots,” Versteeg said. “It’s pretty amazing the three shooters he stopped.”

Pittsburgh had a great chance to win in overtime when Calgary captain Mark Giordano was sent off for slashing Nick Bonino, but the Flames killed off the 4-on-3 power play.

“It’s been a great ride,” Giordano said. “It felt like bounces were starting to go their way, but we found a way to hang on. A huge kill by the guys in OT.”

Johnny Gaudreau, Deryk Engelland and Dennis Wideman scored in regulation for Calgary, which moved back into second place in the Pacific Division. The Flames are even in points with Anaheim, but have more regulation/overtime wins.

“A great hockey game,” Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan said. “Hard on coach’s life expectancy a little bit, but two really good teams battling it out.”

Malkin, Crosby and Conor Sheary scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 3

In Philadelphia, Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period.

Blues 3, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Magnus Paajarvi notched a power-play goal, Jake Allen made 38 saves and St. Louis extended its winning streak to five games.

It was Paajarvi’s first power-play goal since April 6, 2013, for Edmonton.

Bruins 6, Canucks 3

In Vancouver, Brad Marchand had a hat trick in the third period, including the winning goal with under eight minutes to go as Boston downed the Canucks.

Lightning 3, Rangers 2

In New York, Brayden Point scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 6:39 remaining.

Hurricanes 8, Islanders 4

In New York, Jaccob Slavin had a hat trick, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk each scored twice and Carolina ruined the Islanders’ return from a long road trip.

Predators 5, Jets 4 (OT)

In Nashville, James Neal scored a power-play goal at 2:11 of overtime to lift the hosts.

Coyotes 1, Avalanche 0

In Glendale, Arizona, Mike Smith set a franchise record with his 22nd shutout, making 22 saves to help the hosts edge Colorado.