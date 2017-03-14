Spurs equal Warriors for top record with win

Overcoming a season-high 23 turnovers with a strong defensive showing kept the Spurs from getting into real trouble with their coach and the Atlanta Hawks.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in his return from a concussion and San Antonio tied Golden State for the NBA’s best record with a 107-99 victory on Monday night.

“I was really pleased that they continue to guard and hustle the way they did despite being sloppy with the ball,” Popovich said.

San Antonio made a season-high 16 3-pointers in its 19th straight home victory over Atlanta. The Spurs and Warriors are 52-14 with 16 games remaining.

Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 22 points in the loss.

Jazz 114, Clippers 108

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward scored 27 points and Utah broke a nine-game home losing streak to Los Angeles.

T-Wolves 119, Wizards 104

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 13 rebounds and the hosts beat Washington.

Grizzlies 113, Bucks 93

In Memphis, Vince Carter made all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc, to score a season-high 24 points and lead the Grizzlies past Milwaukee.

Bulls 115, Hornets 109

In Charlotte, Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points and Chicago beat the Hornets to snap a five-game losing streak.

Raptors 100, Mavericks 78

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Norman Powell added 19 and the Raptors beat Dallas.

Nuggets 129, Lakers 101

In Denver, Will Barton and Jamal Murray scored 22 points apiece and the Nuggets beat Los Angeles for their third win in a row, matching a season high.

Kings 120, Magic 115

In Sacramento, Darren Collison had 19 points and 13 assists and the Kings beat Orlando to snap an eight-game losing streak.