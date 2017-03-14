Longtime Knicks analyst Andariese dies

John Andariese, a New York Knicks broadcaster for more than 35 years, died Monday. He was 78.

The Knicks confirmed Andariese’s death, but did not provide a cause.

A star player at Fordham and member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, Andariese started as a Knicks radio analyst in 1972 alongside Marv Albert. He later spent 12 seasons as a TV analyst for MSG Network from 1986-98 before returning to the radio side, retiring before the start of the 2012-13 season.

Nicknamed “Johnny Hoops,” Andariese was honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

“His reassuring voice and extensive basketball knowledge endeared him to generations of New Yorkers,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “I knew John for 25 years, and he was a dear friend and mentor. He was incredibly kind with his time and taught me so much about the game and sports television.”

Born Aug. 19, 1938, Andariese was a three-time All-City player for Fordham from 1956-60 and is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. He made his broadcasting debut doing college games in the 1968-69 season before joining the Knicks a few years later.

Andariese also was one of the first collegiate basketball color analysts for ESPN and eventually became co-host of NBA2Night with Greg Gumbel.

He later worked for Turner Sports for two years before being rehired by the Knicks to work with Albert again.

“The NBA family mourns his passing, and our thoughts are with his wife, Maureen; his daughters, Amy, Julie and Emily; and his many friends,” Silver said.