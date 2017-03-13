Hagino breezes through 400 free

Kosuke Hagino wrapped up the three-day Madrid Open with his fifth victory in as many events in the 400-meter freestyle Sunday.

Hagino, who holds the national record of 3 minutes, 43.90 seconds in the 400 free, clocked 3:49.21 in making a strong comeback from right elbow surgery in September.

“These three days were really meaningful,” said the 22-year-old Rio Olympic gold medalist, who also won the 200 and 400 individual medleys, 200 free and 100 backstroke.

“I gave it 100 percent and did everything I could at this point in time.”

The four-time Olympic medalist is scheduled to return to Japan late this month after continuing altitude training in Spain in his preparations for the national championships in April.