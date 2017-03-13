Uno tops 300 points in Coupe du Printemps victory

Shoma Uno proved to be in fine form ahead of the figure skating world championships with an impressive 303.68 points to win the Coupe du Printemps on Sunday.

A little more than two weeks before the worlds start in Helsinki on March 29, Uno built on his lead from Friday’s short program with 199.37 points in the men’s free skate. The 303.68 points are the fourth highest on record, but since the event is not sponsored by the International Skate Union, the scores are not recognized by the ISU.

Japanese compatriot Takahito Mura was second in the free skate with 141.06 points and second overall with 219.74.