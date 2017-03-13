Rockets impress with win over Cavs

James Harden and the Houston Rockets have shown at times this season that they could be title contenders. Lately, however, they’ve failed to rise to the occasion against the NBA’s elite.

That changed on Sunday night when Harden had a triple-double of 38 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to outduel fellow MVP candidate LeBron James and lead the Rockets to a 117-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We beat Golden State. We beat San Antonio, but that was earlier,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We haven’t had one (recently), so this was good. This will give us a little boost.”

The Rockets were up by six when Nene made a layup before intercepting a bad pass by James. Patrick Beverley made a 3-pointer on the other end to push the lead to 116-107 with less than two minutes left.

Kyrie Irving hit a 3 with less than a minute to go and added two free throws after that to get the Cavaliers within four. But then Harden sank a free throw to end Cleveland’s run and secure the victory.

It was the 16th triple-double this season for Harden and his 31st game with at least 30 points.

“It’s a big win for us, especially because we’re down the stretch and it’s time to begin preparing ourselves for postseason,” Harden said. “Big win against the defending champs.”

James had 30 points and Irving scored 28 for the Cavaliers, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue thinks James and Irving struggled after the team also played on Saturday night.

“We played hard and fought down the stretch and got tired,” Lue said. “I thought LeBron got tired and Kyrie got tired. What we took advantage of in the first half, we weren’t able to get those things in the second half because our guys got tired.”

James lamented the fact that Houston got 20 offensive rebounds to just four by the Cavaliers.

“They did a good job of crashing the glass,” he said. “Obviously, if we got some of those we would have given ourselves a better chance to get the win, but we didn’t.”

Celtics 100, Bulls 80

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 22 points and later joined fans doing the wave as it circled TD Garden, and the Celtics handed Chicago its fifth straight loss.

Nets 120, Knicks 112

In New York, Jeremy Lin ended an 0-for-9 start with a 3-pointer that halted a Knicks comeback, and Brooklyn beat the Knicks for its first home victory of 2017.

Trail Blazers 110, Suns 101

In Phoenix, Damian Lillard scored 28 of his 39 points in the first half and Portland recovered to beat the Suns after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

76ers 118, Lakers 116

In Los Angeles, rookie Dario Saric scored a career-high 29 points, and Jahlil Okafor added 23 to help Philadelphia beat the Lakers.

Pacers 102, Heat 98

In Indianapolis, Paul George had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Pacers’ victory over Miami.