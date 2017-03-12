Golden oldie Miura hits winner for Yokohama FC

Kazuyoshi Miura rewrote his own J. League second-division record as the oldest goalscorer at 50 years and 14 days on Sunday, the Yokohama FC striker netting the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Thespakusatsu Gunma.

In the 40th minute at Mitsuzawa Stadium, former Japan international Miura hit past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Keiki Shimizu from a deflection to open his season account.

‘King Kazu’ came off in the 58th minute to a wild ovation before Yokohama held on for the three points.

“I’m always looking to score, but I had an especially good feeling today,” Miura said. “I had the vibes of a goal. I was just trying to stay positive.”