Japan sweats on Hasebe’s fitness after post collision

A potential headache surfaced for Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic on Saturday when his captain Makoto Hasebe suffered a shin injury during Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 away defeat to Bayern Munich.

Hasebe suffered a gash to his left shin after colliding with the post early in the second half. He tried to play on but had to be substituted in the 64th minute, limping off the pitch.

Frankfurt said on its official website that Hasebe was taken to the hospital where he required stitches. The club did not offer further details of the injury or any kind of timetable for Hasebe’s return.

The news will be a cause of concern for Halilhodzic with World Cup qualifiers looming on March 23 and 28, away to the United Arab Emirates and at home to Thailand, respectively.

Hasebe has been Japan’s captain since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and remains one of Halilhodzic’s most tried and trusted players.