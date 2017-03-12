Takanashi settles for silver behind Ito in season finale

Sara Takanashi will have to wait until next season to set a record for all-time wins in World Cup ski jumping after finishing second in the women’s season finale on Sunday.

Takanashi, with 251 points, had to share the podium with compatriot Yuki Ito, who won with 258.7 and Maren Lundby of Norway, who was third with 250.8.

With 53 career wins on the women’s circuit, Takanashi is tied for the most wins with male Austrian jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer.

“There’s some frustration since I wasn’t able to rise to the occasion,” Takanashi said. “I want to use that feeling as a springboard into next season, because I need to build on this.”

Takanashi and Ito, the new world silver medalist, finished first and second, respectively, in the season standings. It was Ito’s fifth win of the season, with three coming in Japan and one in South Korea.

“I’ve now managed to win my first title in Europe,” Ito said. “I couldn’t have gotten this far without the support of many people and I am grateful.”