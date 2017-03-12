Hagino cruises to victory in Madrid

Kosuke Hagino won two more races at the Madrid Open on Saturday, sweeping the men’s 200-meter individual medley and the 200 freestyle.

The Rio Olympic 400 IM champion touched the wall in 1 minute, 58.07 seconds in the 200 IM and topped the 200 free in 1:47.95 in his comeback meet from right elbow surgery in late September.

“I had some good performances,” Hagino said. “I’m definitely making progress.”

Hagino was set to swim in the 400 freestyle on Sunday, the final day of the three-day event. After the meet, he will stay in Spain for altitude training to prepare for the national championships in April, followed by the world championships in Budapest.