Japan beats Netherlands in extra-inning thriller in second round of WBC

The World Baseball Classic is not perfect, but sometimes the competition hits all the right notes and delivers the trilling moments that make it feel almost like October in March.

A seesaw game of ebbs and flows, big hits, defensive gems and clutch pitching ended with Japan on top after Sho Nakata’s tiebreaking two-run single in the top of the 11th inning helped give the Japanese an 8-6 win over the Netherlands in a game that began on Sunday night and didn’t end until nearly Monday morning in the second round of the WBC

Because of the WBC tiebreaker rules that go into effect after the 10th, Japan began the 11th with runners on first and second. Seiya Suzuki opened the frame by advancing the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Nakata then sent the second pitch he saw from Tom Stuifbergen into left field, and Ryosuke Kikuchi and Norichika Aoki raced home to put Japan ahead by two runs.

Japan reliever Kazuhisa Makita, who worked a scoreless 10th, returned to the mound in the 11th. The Seibu Lions reliever shut down the Dutch to give his team a hard-fought win.

Nakata had a three-run home run earlier in the game and finsihed 3-for-6 with five RBIs.