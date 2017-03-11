Super Rugby mulls major changes

Super Rugby is in for a shake-up, but details on whether teams will be axed will be kept under wraps until affected clubs have been informed, the competition’s governing body said Saturday.

The future of rugby’s flagship Southern Hemisphere club tournament will be outlined “in the coming days once these further meetings have been concluded,” SANZAAR boss Andy Marinos said in a statement.

The executive committee of SANZAAR, which runs Super Rugby, has been debating the future of the tournament at a two-day meeting in London.