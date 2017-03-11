Statue of legend Howe unveiled

Gordie Howe is watching over the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame unveiled a nearly 2.4-meter statue of the late Detroit Red Wings star Friday. Howe’s sons, Mark and Marty, participated in the ceremony.

“When I was young I’d see all these kids come up to Gordie Howe and he looked like this mountain of a man,” said Mark Howe, a Hall of Fame inductee in 2011 whose father died last June.

“Now people from of all walks of life are going to come here and see he was truly a mountain of a man.”