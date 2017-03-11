Red Wings down Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings fans can wonder all they want about how their season might have turned out differently had Jimmy Howard remained healthy.

The goalie isn’t about to play that game.

“You can’t think like that,” Howard said after making 24 saves in his return to help the Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Friday night.

Howard hadn’t played in the NHL since injuring a knee Dec. 20.

Tomas Tatar scored twice, and Andreas Athanasiou and Xavier Ouellet added goals for Detroit.

Artemi Panarin and Trevor Van Riemsdyk scored for the Blackhawks.

Howard was among the NHL leaders in goals-against average (1.96) and save percentage (.934) at the time of his injury.

“I was a little jumpy at first,” Howard said. “I think it was the nerves. But I was able to settle down. As soon as I had some pucks stick to me the last minute of the first period, I felt more and more at home out there.”

It didn’t begin like it would be a night to remember for Howard.

Chicago opened the scoring at 4:23 of the first period on an impressive display of skill by Panarin and Patrick Kane. Just outside the Detroit zone, Panarin slid a backhand pass through defenseman Danny DeKeyser’s leg to Kane, who carried the puck into the Detroit end. Kane zipped a quick cross-ice pass to a closing Panarin and he drove a one-timer past Howard.

Penguins 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

In Edmonton, Phil Kessel scored the shootout winner in Pittsburgh’s victory over the Oilers.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves, Nick Bonino and Evgeni Malkin scored in regulation for the Penguins, and Sidney Crosby had a goal in the shootout. Pittsburgh has won four games in a row.

Blue Jackets 4, Sabres 3

In Columbus, Boone Jenner broke a tie with 5:07 left and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in the Blue Jackets’ victory over Buffalo.

Jenner corralled a loose puck and wrapped it around goalie Robin Lehner, and Columbus held on for its 43rd victory to tie the franchise season record set in 2013-14.

Wild 7, Panthers 4

In Sunrise, Florida, Zach Parise scored the go-ahead goal with 5:07 left and Minnesota pulled away to beat the reeling Panthers.

Blues 4, Ducks 3

In St. Louis, Joel Edmundson scored with 20 seconds left and Jake Allen made 23 saves in the Blues’ victory over Anaheim.

Paul Stastny, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan Reaves also scored as St. Louis won its third straight.