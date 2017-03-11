Browns release QB Griffin

It looks like Mike Glennon has a starting job in the NFL. Robert Griffin III no longer has any job.

The Bears finalized their deal with Glennon, the former Tampa Bay quarterback, on Friday, one day after cutting Jay Cutler. Glennon wasn’t about to beat out Jameis Winston with the Buccaneers, and he got a three-year contract in Chicago.

“I haven’t played in two-plus years, but I was playing when I was 23, 24,” Glennon said. “I’m 27 now and I feel like I’m a much better player.”

RG3 spent one injury-filled year with the Browns, who released him less than 24 hours after trading for Houston QB Brock Osweiler. Not that Osweiler is certain to be staying in Cleveland, which has stockpiled draft picks for the next two years and could be bargaining for the likes of New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Griffin is being let go one day before he would have been due a $750,000 roster bonus. After he was waived by Washington, Griffin signed with the Browns last March hoping to revive his career. However, the 27-year-old broke his right shoulder in the season opener and missed 11 games.

Meanwhile, the highest-profile quarterback who soon figures to become available, Dallas’ Tony Romo, was still a Cowboy.

Julius Peppers is a Panther once again. Carolina’s career sacks leader and No. 5 on the NFL chart left Green Bay to return to the team that drafted him second overall in 2002. The 37-year-old Peppers has 143½ sacks during 15 NFL seasons. He played eight of those seasons for the Panthers (2002-2009).

The Patriots lost cornerback Logan Ryan to Tennessee, and tight end Martellus Bennett, who went to Green Bay.

Receiver Terrelle Pryor left Cleveland for Washington for a one-year contract worth up to $8 million. The Redskins lost their two top receivers on Thursday in free agency, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.