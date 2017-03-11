T-Wolves deal Warriors latest loss

Stephen Curry got free for a clean look, and a record crowd at Target Center held its collective breath when he let it fly.

Like it has so often during a remarkable slump for the game’s best shooter, the ball clanked off the rim again.

Like they have so often during a late-season surge toward playoff contention, the Minnesota Timberwolves walked off the court winners again.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead free throws with 12.8 seconds left to lift the Timberwolves to a 103-102 victory over the scuffling Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Ricky Rubio had 17 points and 13 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points to give the Timberwolves their sixth win in eight games as they try to chase down the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff race. They trail Denver by 2½ games.

“We are learning and getting experience,” Rubio said. “These games are meaning a lot. We are going after it.”

Klay Thompson scored 30 points for Golden State, but Curry’s struggles continued in the Warriors’ second straight loss and fourth in six games without injured star Kevin Durant. Curry scored 26 points, but was just 10 for 27 from the field and 1-for-8 from 3-point range. And he missed a long jumper in the closing seconds that would have won the game.

“Whether we get the one seed or not, it’s about us just playing better, finding a rhythm down the stretch of the season,” Curry said. “And there’s enough games for us to do that.”

Wiggins missed a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left that would have given the Timberwolves a three-point lead. After Curry hit a floater for a 102-101 Golden State lead, Wiggins responded by calmly knocking down two in a row.

“I missed two but I made the two most important ones of the night,” Wiggins said.

Before a two-game skid against Washington and Chicago last week, Golden State had gone a league-record 146 straight regular-season games without consecutive losses. Their next streak lasted just two.

In his last 13 games, Curry was shooting 29.7 percent from 3-point range and he missed his first four from long range on Friday night. His first 3 of the night splashed through with 7:59 to go in the third quarter, but missed his next two to keep the floodgates closed.

The Warriors were down 14 to start the fourth, but Curry scored nine points in the final four minutes before missing his last shot.

“You take that shot that Steph got any day of the week,” Thompson said. “It went in and out.”

Rockets 115, Bulls 94

In Chicago, James Harden had 19 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, and Houston used a dominant third quarter for a victory over the hosts.

The Rockets outscored the Bulls 36-14 in the third quarter — after scoring the last nine points of the first half — on 13-of-22 shooting, including 7 of 12 on 3-pointers. Harden had six points, six assists and five rebounds in the period.

Dwyane Wade had 21 points in 25 minutes for Chicago after missing the previous two games with a left quad strain. The Bulls have dropped four straight.

Hawks 105, Raptors 99

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, including 13 in the final period, and the Hawks beat Toronto to pull closer in the race for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 28 points. He became the first player to score 11,000 points with the Raptors.

Atlanta won the season series 2-1 and would win a head-to-head tiebreaker if needed to determine a playoff position. Toronto is fourth in the East, two games ahead of the Hawks.

Paul Millsap had 21 points for Atlanta.

Bucks 99, Pacers 85

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 21 points, and the Bucks won their season-best fifth straight game by beating Indiana.

John Henson added eight points, seven boards and four blocks for Milwaukee, which clinched the season series against Indiana.

Paul George had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.

Wizards 130, Kings 122 (OT)

In Sacramento, Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Washington to its fourth straight victory.

The Wizards rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win for the sixth time in seven games.

John Wall had 25 points and 12 assists for Washington. Otto Porter scored 18 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 17. The Wizards are 25-8 since Jan. 1, the NBA’s second-best mark. They have won nine of 10 on the road after struggling early on away from home.

Nuggets 119, Celtics 99

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and the Nuggets routed Boston.

Isaiah Thomas had 19 points, Avery Bradley 16 and Al Horford 15 for the Celtics, who finished their road trip 2-3.

Hornets 121, Magic 81

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Nic Batum and Marvin Williams had double-doubles and the hosts beat Orlando for their third win in the last four games.

Walker, who earned NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier this week, was 9 of 13 from the field and knocked down five of his first seven 3-point attempts in only 24 minutes of action. Walker now has a career-high 187 3-pointers this season.

Batum was smooth, finishing with 25 points and 10 assists, while Williams had 12 points and was a force on the glass with a career-high 18 rebounds.

Mavericks 105, Nets 96

In Dallas, Harrison Barnes scored 21 points, Dirk Nowitzki had 13 after a slow start in his first game since reaching 30,000 points and the sluggish Mavericks downed lowly Brooklyn.

Isaiah Whitehead scored 24 points for the Nets (11-53), who have dropped 36 of their past 40 games.