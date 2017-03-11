Former mayor Kevin Johnson now sports agency executive

Ex-Sacramento mayor and NBA star Kevin Johnson is joining the sports agency Independent Sports and Entertainment. Power agent Dan Fegan has been ousted as part of the shake-up.

ISE said Friday that Johnson will serve as vice chairman, addressing the company’s “corporate vision and strategy” and helping clients in contract negotiations and career development.

Fegan was fired as president of ISE Basketball. Over the years, Fegan has represented such prominent NBA players as Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan and Chandler Parsons.