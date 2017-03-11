Jets finish strong, improve to 29-13 with triumph over Lakestars

The Chiba Jets took care of the basketball, minimized their mistakes and prevailed 83-74 against the visiting Shiga Lakestars on Saturday.

The Jets (29-13) had just four turnovers — as well as 13 assists — in the series opener at Funabashi Arena before an announced crowd of 5,014.

The game was knotted at 37-37 at halftime.

Tyler Stone canned five 3-pointers and scored a game-best 28 points for Chiba. Kosuke Ishii poured in 17 points and Michael Parker notched a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds). All-Star Game MVP Yuki Togashi had nine points and ex-NBA center Hilton Armstrong scored seven points and swatted two shots, matching Parker for the team lead in that department.

Chiba scored 30 fourth-quarter points and held the visitors to 23.

Julian Mavunga was the high scorer for the Lakestars, putting 27 points on the board. He sank four 3s and also supplied seven rebounds and five assists.

Tomonobu Hasegawa added 15 points and Craig Brackins, an Iowa State product, scored 14 for Shiga (10-32). Narito Namizato dished out 10 assists.

SeaHorses 70, 89ers 55

In Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, the hosts held Sendai to three points in the opening quarter en route to a series-opening win.

Tomoya Hasegawa had 19 points to lead the SeaHorses (32-10). Big man Gavin Edwards added 17 points and Mikawa center Isaac Butts provided 21 rebounds (10 offensive boards) along with six points. J.R. Sakuragi chipped in with nine points, eight boards and four assists.

The 89ers (11-31) shot 21-for-74 from the field.

Masaharu Kataoka led Sendai with 12 points and Tshilidzi Nephawe had 10. Greg Mangano added nine points and 13 rebounds.

Sunrockers 63, Northern Happinets 48

In Akita, Shibuya held the hosts to 34.4 percent shooting in the low-scoring series opener.

Ira Brown had 17 points for the Sunrockers (21-21), who led 32-27 at halftime. Aki Chambers and Yuki Mitsuhara added 12 points apiece. Takashi Ito handed out three assists.

Newcomer Leo Lyons, a swingman and University of Missouri alum, had 12 points to lead Akita (11-31). Teammate Seiya Ando scored 10 points.

Brex 89, Albirex BB 70

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Ryan Rossiter’s 17-point, 17-rebound, six-steal, four-assist performance ignited the hosts in a comprehensive victory over Niigata.

Yusuke Endo scored 11 points and Jeff Gibbs poured in 10 with nine rebounds and three blocks for Tochigi (33-9). Takatoshi Furukawa and Naoya Kumagae added nine points apiece.

The Brex led 42-32 at halftime, then extended their lead by outscoring the visitors 25-12 in the third stanza.

Clint Chapman paced the Albirex (19-23) with 31 points and 13 rebounds. Kei Igarashi finished with 13 points and Kimitake Sato scored eight.

Golden Kings 70, B-Corsairs 69

In Yokohama, Lamont Hamilton missed a potential go-ahead free throw with 1 second left, then redeemed himself by making his second attempt to lift Ryukyu past the hosts.

It was the Golden Kings’ only lead of the game, and Hamilton’s fifth point of the series opener.

Naoki Tashiro made 5 of 9 3s in a 17-point effort for Ryukyu (18-23), University of North Carolina alum Reyshawn Terry also scored 17 on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and Shuhei Kitagawa had 14 points. Ryuichi Kishimoto contributed eight points and seven assists.

Jeff Parmer led the B-Corsairs (14-28) with 17 points and Takuya Kawamura scored 15 and made four steals. Faye Pape Mour and Kenji Yamada had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Levanga 73, NeoPhoenix 72

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Daniel Miller and Jahmar Thorpe scored 16 points apiece and Hokkaido edged San-en.

With 3 seconds remaining, Miller made the second of two free throws for the game’s final point. He also corralled a team-high nine rebounds.

Takehiko Orimo scored eight points for the Levanga (15-27).

Josh Childress had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the NeoPhoenix (25-17) and Olu Ashaolu poured in 15 points. Junki Kano had a nine-point game.

Diamond Dolphins 92, Grouses 84

In Toyama, Nagoya used an 11-0 third-quarter run to grab momentum in a win over the hosts.

Jerome Tillman scored 22 points and raked in nine rebounds for the Diamond Dolphins (22-20). Tenketsu Harimoto scored 17 points and David Weaver and Seiya Funyu each had 12, while Takumi Ishizaki, who sank three 3s, finished with 11. Takaya Sasayama directed the offense, providing six points, a game-high eight assists and three steals.

Drew Viney led Toyama (9-33) with 20 points and Naoki Uto scored 15 with five assists. Dexter Pittman chipped in with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Yu Okada scored 12 points, Sam Willard had 10 and Masashi Joho added seven with five assists.

Alvark 75, Evessa 58

In Tokyo, the hosts jumped out to a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and defeated Osaka for the second time in as many days.

Daiki Tanaka scored a team-high 16 points for the Alvark (33-10). Taishi Ito, making a rare start, buried 3 of 4 3-point shots in a 12-point performance, and Keijuro Matsui added 10 points off the bench. Jeff Ayres and Trent Plaisted contributed nine points apiece.

Tokyo knocked down 12 of 24 3-point attempts.

Xavier Gibson led the Evessa (21-22) with 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Shinnosuke Negoro and Josh Harrellson each scored 10 points. Harrellson also hauled in 13 rebounds.

Brave Thunders 101, Hannaryz 90

In Kawasaki, Nick Fazekas had 31 points and 17 rebounds as the Brave Thunders overpowered Kyoto to complete a series sweep.

Yuma Fujii added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Naoto Tsuji and Ryusei Shinoyama had nine points apiece for Kawasaki (37-6).

Mo Charlo, who had a 19-point outing, was one of five Hannaryz players who scored in double figures. Marcus Dove and Hayato Kawashima both had 13 points for Kyoto (20-23).

Second-division update: Here are the results of Saturday’s games: Hiroshima Dragonflies 77, Iwate Big Bulls 57; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 83, Yamagata Wyverns 77; Ibaraki Robots 71, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 62; Kumamoto Volters 85, Fukushima Firebonds 59; Nishinomiya Storks 74, Gunma Crane Thunders 71; Ehime Orange Vikings 81, Bambitious Nara 74; Kagawa Five Arrows 97, Tokyo Excellence 83; Shimane Susanoo Magic 93, Shinshu Brave Warriors 59; and Aomori Wat’s 87, Kagoshima Rebnise 78.