Bernier stops 43 shots in 100th career win

Jonathan Bernier was terrific. The rest of the Anaheim Ducks were good enough.

Bernier made 43 saves for his 100th NHL win, and Anaheim cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 1-0 victory on Thursday.

Corey Perry scored in the second period as the Ducks ended the Blackhawks’ seven-game winning streak despite being outshot 43-26 on the night. Corey Crawford blocked 25 shots as Chicago lost for only the second time in its last 14.

Bernier’s second shutout this season and 14th of his career helped Anaheim move ahead of idle Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division. Bernier made his sixth straight start with John Gibson sidelined by a lower-body injury.

“These are the type of games as a goalie, on the road in this type of building against a good team, you need to show up and bring your ‘A’ game,” Bernier said. “I felt really good tonight.”

Perry stopped a 10-game scoring drought with his 12th goal at 17:44. Perry hadn’t connected since scoring twice on Feb. 9 at Buffalo.

“We weathered the storm in the first period and our goalie stood tall,” Perry said. “Got to give him a lot of credit.”

The Blackhawks outscored their opponents 53-29 in their previous 13 games, and they held the Ducks without a shot for more than 18 minutes stretching from the first period until early in the second.

Sharks 4, Capitals 2

In San Jose, Logan Couture supplied two power-play goals, and the Sharks beat Washington in a matchup of division leaders.

Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski also scored for San Jose, which has won five of its last six games. Jannik Hansen, acquired in a Feb. 28 trade with Vancouver, appeared in his first game with the Sharks and recorded the first assist on Thornton’s goal.

Daniel Winnick and Brett Connolly scored for the Capitals, who lost their second straight since winning five of six.

Lightning 4, Wild 1

In Tampa, Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and the Lightning beat Minnesota.

Flames 5, Canadiens 0

In Calgary, Brian Elliott had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and three assists, and the Flames routed Montreal for their eighth consecutive victory.

Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3

In Raleigh, North Carolina, rookie Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 7:32 remaining in the hosts’ comeback win over New York.

Senators 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Erik Karlsson notched his second goal of the game 40 seconds into overtime to lift Ottawa past the Coyotes for its fifth straight victory.

Islanders 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

In Vancouver, Andrew Ladd scored at 1:33 of overtime.

Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 2

In Toronto, Frederik Andersen made 36 saves, Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist and the Maple Leafs beat Philadelphia.

Avalanche 3, Devils 2

In Denver, Francois Beauchemin scored with 1:14 left to lift Colorado past New Jersey and hand the Devils their fifth straight loss.

Kings 3, Predators 2 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Jarome Iginla scored his second goal on a power play with 1:26 to play in overtime.