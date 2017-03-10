Tiger to skip Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods won’t be at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week and still doesn’t know when he will play again.

Woods announced on his website Thursday that ongoing rest and rehabilitation on his back will keep him away from Bay Hill and the tournament he has won a record eight times. Woods said he was particularly disappointed because of a week at Bay Hill to celebrate the life of the tournament host.

Palmer died in September at 87.

“This is the one event I didn’t want to skip,” Woods said.

It will be the fourth consecutive year that Woods does not play Bay Hill dating to his two-shot victory in 2013 that returned him to No. 1 in the world. That was the 77th victory of his PGA Tour career. Woods won twice more that season, but none since then.

He has plunged to No. 713 in the world due to playing only 19 times on the PGA Tour dating to the start of 2014 because of injuries.

And he didn’t offer much insight into when he would play next.

“Presently, I have no timetable for my return to golf, but my treatments are continuing and going well,” Woods said.