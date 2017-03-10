Global boxing tournament proposed

Organizers of a new $50 million boxing tournament unveiled plans Thursday for the World Boxing Super Series, a September-to-May event with two weight classes of fighters chasing the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

While developers were hopeful of a Champions League-style event, using top talent to produce global attention and an ultimate winner, they have no deals with promoters or fighters and aren’t certain what divisions will be featured when brackets are revealed in June.

“The goal, really, is to try to attract at least two champions from each weight class,” said Richard Schaefer, chairman of the event, with past champions and rising young stars planned to complete the ideal bracket.

Advanced talks were underway with Showtime, Schaefer said, but a final deal would depend on the weight classes involved.