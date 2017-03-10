Stephens joins D-League’s Los Angeles D-Fenders

High-rising forward Deshawn Stephens has left the B. League’s Akita Northern Happinets and joined the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA Development League, it was announced on Thursday.

The 206-cm Stephens, who wrapped up his collegiate career at San Diego State, appeared in 41 games this season for Akita (11-30). He averaged 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Stephens suited up for the bj-league’s Hamamatsu Higashimikawa Phoenix (2013-14) and Akita (2014-15) before returning to Japan this season.

Longtime NBA bench boss George Karl’s son Coby coaches the D-Fenders, the Lakers’ D-League affiliate.