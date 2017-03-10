BayStars, Yokohama government announce plans to promote sports, work to boost local economy

The Yokohama BayStars, along with the team’s parent company and Yokohama Stadium Co., signed an agreement with the Yokohama municipal government to cooperate toward promoting sports and revitalizing the local economy.

BayStars skipper Alex Ramirez told a joint news conference at the municipal government office that he hopes the Central League ballclub can work as one with the city to serve its residents. Club owner and DeNA Co. founder Tomoko Namba and Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi also attended.

Under the comprehensive partnership, BayStars players will visit facilities around the city and take part in sports events that will also have local residents participate, according to officials.

The accord, which also has the involvement of the Yokohama DeNA Running Club, will also encouraging people of all ages to engage in sports activities, such as baseball, running, walking and dancing, they said.