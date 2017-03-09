Former Olympic speedskating medalist Miyabe, 48, passes away

Yukinori Miyabe, bronze medalist in the speedskating men’s 1,000 meters at the 1992 Albertville Winter Olympics, died Tuesday, according to a source close to the skater. He was 48.

He passed away at a hospital in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward. The cause of death was not immediately known.

The Tokyo native also competed at the 1994 Lillehammer Games and in the 1994-95 World Cup season, he became the first Japanese male to win the overall title in the 1,000.

Starting in 2005, Miyabe worked for the Japanese Olympic Committee.