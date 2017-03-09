Bonino, Malkin make big impact for Pens

Nick Bonino and Evgeni Malkin had different kinds of hat tricks Wednesday night.

Bonino had three goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-4 for their third win in a row. Malkin scored his 30th and 31st goals had a “Gordie Howe hat trick” — a goal, an assist and a fight.

It was Bonino’s second career three-goal game, and gave him 12 on the season.

Just over three minutes into the first period, Jets captain Blake Wheeler and Malkin dropped the gloves. In the team’s last meeting Feb. 16 in Pittsburgh, Malkin hit Wheeler in the head and only drew a minor interference penalty. Wheeler wanted retribution and ended up punching Malkin to the ice.

Justin Schultz and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray made 31 saves to set a team record for wins by a rookie with 25, passing Gary Inness’ mark set in 1974-75.

Bruins 6, Red Wings 1

In Boston, David Krejci scored twice and Drew Stafford had his first goal for the Bruins during a four-goal first period.

Senators 5, Stars 2

In Dallas, defenseman Fredrik Claesson netted his first NHL goal and added an assist to help Ottawa beat the Stars for its fourth straight win.