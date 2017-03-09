Celtics outplay Warriors in crunch time

The Boston Celtics had their way in Golden State’s typically imposing building again. Last April, it was wrecking the Warriors’ record 54-game home winning streak.

This time, they spoiled Golden State’s lone appearance at Oracle Arena in a nearly three-week span.

Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points, Kelly Olynyk added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench and Boston beat the sloppy Warriors 99-86 on Wednesday night.

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot just 4-for-17 from 3-point range as Golden State went just 6-for-30 from long range and struggled again without injured star Kevin Durant, who spoke before the game wearing a bulky brace on his injured left knee and using crutches.

“They did a good job of guarding the 3,” Thompson said. “Teams know we can kill them from 3.”

Curry had 23 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Thompson scored 25 points as the Warriors’ 10-game home winning streak was snapped — nearly a year after Boston last stunned Golden State here.

It was the Warriors’ first home defeat against the Eastern Conference this season and fifth in all out of 26 matchups.

“We’re in a tough spot in the schedule and with KD’s injury. Everybody goes through this at some point in the season,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “You just make your way through and you let everybody else freak out and panic. . . .”

The Warriors took a 74-72 lead into the fourth quarter when Curry knocked down a buzzer-beating 3 to end the third over rookie Jaylen Brown, with the two-time reigning MVP pointing and celebrating at the young forward.

Golden State trailed 76-74 with 8:41 remaining before Draymond Green came slashing through the key for a pair of one-handed slams in just more than a minute.

Boston, which handed the Warriors one of their two home losses last season with that 109-106 victory on April 1, kept answering every big play. Jae Crowder knocked down a 3 for the Celtics and Golden State then committed two straight turnovers that led to four more points as Boston built its cushion to 90-79.

Jazz 115, Rockets 108

In Houston, Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward each scored 23 points to help Utah beat the Rockets for its fourth straight victory.

James Harden had 35 points for Houston, which dropped its second in a row.

Raptors 94, Pelicans 87

In New Orleans, Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Toronto beat a New Orleans squad that played without All-Star forward Anthony Davis during the second half.

T-Wolves 107, Clippers 91

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 14 boards and the hosts routed Los Angeles.

Spurs 114, Kings 104

In San Antonio, Manu Ginobili scored 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat Sacramento.

Bucks 104, Knicks 93

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half to help the Bucks rally to beat New York.

Heat 108, Hornets 101

In Miami, Dion Waiters scored 24 points, Goran Dragic added 22 points and 10 assists, and the Heat beat Charlotte to move within a half-game of a playoff spot.

Wizards 123, Nuggets 113

In Denver, John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal had 23 and Washington beat the short-handed Nuggets.

Magic 98, Bulls 91

In Orlando, Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his second straight triple-double, and the Magic rallied to beat Chicago.

Hawks 110, Nets 105

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, Paul Millsap added 24 and the Hawks snapped a three-game slide.

Pacers 115, Pistons 98

In Indianapolis, Paul George scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter to lead the hosts past Detroit.