Sluggers ignite Australia in rout of China

Australia manager John Deeble laid out a simple game plan for his team after its loss to Japan on Wednesday.

Beat China, beat Cuba and go to the second round.

Luke Hughes homered and drove in four runs, Trent Dantonio had a two-run triple, and Australia reached one of its goals with a 11-0 win over China on Thursday night at Tokyo Dome.

The game ended after eight innings due to the early termination rules in effect that award a win to a team leading by 10 or more runs after seven innings. James Beresford pushed Australia over the threshold with a grand slam in the eighth that made it 11-0.

Now comes the hard part, a date with Cuba on Friday to determine which team will advance to the second round out of Pool B.

The winner will be the Pool B runner-up behind Japan, which clinched the top spot by virtue of its earlier wins over Australia and Cuba, coupled with China’s loss. Japan is the only team in the pool without a defeat.

Thursday’s result eliminated the Chinese, whose participation in this year’s WBC will end with the Pool B finale against Japan Friday night.

Hughes finished 2-for-5 and drove in four runs. He got Australia on the board in third with a deep drive to left off Chinese starter Ju Kwon. He drove in two more with a double to center in the seventh.

Dantonio came up with his two-run triple in the fourth, and Timothy Kennelly hit an RBI single in the seventh. Beresford capped the offensive attack with his grand slam.

Australian starter Travis Blackley, who pitched for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2014, threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. Blackley allowed two hits, one on a bunt single in the first, and struck out two.

Australia has participated in all four editions of the WBC. The country’s only other victory came in 2009, against host Mexico. The Aussies were forced to qualify for this year’s WBC after losing all three of their games in 2013.

Now they stand a win away from a first-ever berth in the second round, which begins Sunday at Tokyo Dome.

Ju took the loss after allowing a pair of run in three innings on the mound.

The Chinese managed just five hits in the loss.