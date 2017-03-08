Bobrovsky bails out Blue Jackets

With All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky in the net, a team can get away with some not-so-energetic play from time to time.

Bobrovsky made 33 saves for his third consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the New Jersey Devils their eighth straight loss with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night. Columbus did it despite being outshot and outplayed for most of the game.

Bobrovsky shut out the Devils for the second time in three days as he made 20 saves in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Tuesday’s shutout was his career-high sixth this season. Bobrovsky has not allowed a goal since the Canadiens’ Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime on Feb. 28.

“It’s an achievement as a team, and it’s not done yet, so I will enjoy it tonight and get ready for the next one,” said the low-key Bobrovsky, who rarely fields a compliment without crediting his teammates.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored third-period goals for Columbus, which leads Pittsburgh by two points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus opened the scoring at 9:39 of the third when Sam Gagner chipped the puck out from behind the net to Bjorkstrand, who slammed it past Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid. Atkinson added his 30th of the season, an empty-net goal with 1:16 left — nine seconds after the Devils pulled Kinkaid for an extra skater.

New Jersey outshot the Blue Jackets 33-25 and played better until Columbus started to get going late in the second period.

Kinkaid, the backup goaltender, played well for the Devils, stopping 24 shots.

“I thought we played a really good game today,” said Kinkaid, who hasn’t been in a game since he allowed six goals against the New York Islanders on Feb. 19. “Bobrovsky was the difference.”

Flyers 6, Sabres 3

In Buffalo, Radko Gudas had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers continued their late-season playoff push with a win over the Sabres.

Rangers 5, Panthers 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Henrik Lundqvist made 43 saves to earn his 30th win of the season and lead the Rangers over the Panthers.

Maple Leafs 3, Red Wings 2

In Toronto, James van Riemsdyk broke out of a scoring slump, and the Maple Leafs snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Red Wings.

Blues 2, Wild 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron scored and Jake Allen made 32 saves and the Blues edged the Wild.

Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 1

In Denver, Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Barrie scored goals 46 seconds apart in the second period and the Avalanche beat the Hurricanes.

Islanders 4, Oilers 1

In Edmonton, Anders Lee scored a pair of goals and the Islanders earned a victory over the Oilers.

Ducks 4, Predators 3 (SO)

In Anaheim, Patrick Eaves scored the only goal of the shootout in the fifth round, and Jonathan Bernier capped a 24-save performance with a perfect shootout in the Ducks’ victory over the Predators.

Canadiens 2, Canucks 1

In Vancouver, Paul Byron scored at 1:13 of overtime and the Canadiens extended their winning streak to six games with a victory over the Canucks.