Nowitzki tops 30,000 points in Mavs victory

Dirk Nowitzki ducked his head into a mob of teammates, with Dallas owner Mark Cuban clutching the side of his jersey before the Mavericks superstar found coach Rick Carlisle for a hug.

The celebration of 30,000 points came a lot faster than most would have imagined — except maybe the man who has watched from the bench for nine of Nowitzki’s 19 seasons.

“Watching Dirk the last couple of days, there was no doubt this was going to happen tonight,” Carlisle said.

Nowitzki scored the 20 points he needed for 30,000 in barely more than a quarter despite coming in with just five 20-point games this season, and the Mavericks celebrated with their second straight easy home win over the Los Angeles Lakers, a 122-111 victory Tuesday night.

The 213-cm German became the sixth NBA player and the first international one to reach the milestone, joining four Hall of Famers and a future one in Kobe Bryant. Nowitzki is one of three to score all 30,000-plus with one team. The others are Karl Malone (Utah) and Bryant (Lakers).

Nowitzki scored Dallas’ first eight points in slightly more than two minutes, matched the best first quarter of his career with 18 points and reached the hallowed mark on a 15-foot fadeaway jumper from the baseline over Larry Nance Jr. with 10:58 remaining in the second quarter.

The 38-year-old scored all of his 25 points — one shy of his season high — in the first half to send the Mavericks on their way to a 31-point lead in the third quarter.

“I made the first one and it was a 2, and then I made the first 3 and thought, ‘Why not?’ ” said Nowitzki, who made his first six shots and had 11 rebounds in 24 minutes. “I threw another one up and it went in, and then the next three came right after that and I was just trying to ride it from there.”

Dallas extended a franchise record with its 14th straight win over the Lakers, who got 13 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists from Julius Randle in their eighth straight loss.

“I was a Kobe fan,” said Randle, who grew up in the Dallas area. “I hated Dirk growing up. As I got older and wiser, obviously, I was really able to appreciate his greatness.”

After the signature shot for 30,000, Nowitzki added a 3-pointer for 23 points in the first 14 minutes before the game was stopped as teammates mobbed the wide-smiling star near midcourt.

Nowitzki waded through the huddle to get to the bench for more hugs and hand slaps, then returned to the court to acknowledge the standing ovation.

The 2007 MVP was 9 of 12 from the field, 3 of 3 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 on free throws before halftime. He missed his only shot of the second half.

“For me, this was a 13:02 microcosm of one of the greatest careers in the history of this game,” Carlisle said. “Meticulous preparation, total commitment, unbelievable competitive spirit and a real flair for the moment.”

Blazers 126, Thunder 121

In Oklahoma City, Portland overcame Russell Westbrook’s career-high 58 points to beat the Thunder.

Allen Crabbe scored 23 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and C.J. McCollum 21 for the Trail Blazers, who won their third straight. Portland shot 55 percent from the field.

Westbrook shot 21 of 39, but just 6 of 15 in the fourth quarter. Westbrook entered the game as the league leader in points and plus/minus score in the last five minutes of regulation and overtime.

Wizards 131, Suns 127

In Phoenix, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, setting a franchise record for free throws made by going 16 of 16, and Washington opened a five-game western trip with a victory over the pesky Suns.

Bradley Beal had 27 points and John Wall added 25 points and 14 assists in a victory that ended the Suns’ three-game winning streak, their longest since November 2015.