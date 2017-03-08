Lakers hire Pelinka as new GM

Longtime agent Rob Pelinka was formally named the Los Angeles Lakers’ new general manager on Tuesday.

Pelinka got the job shortly after Lakers owner Jeanie Buss fired GM Mitch Kupchak and her brother, Jim, as the club’s top basketball executives last month. The team waited to announce the hiring until Pelinka complied with NBA rules against conflicts of interest, in part by transferring responsibility for his clients to other agents in his firm, Landmark Sports Agency.

Pelinka will work for Magic Johnson, hired by Jeanie Buss last month to be the president of basketball operations for a 16-time NBA champion franchise currently wrapping up the worst four-year stretch in team history.

“The Lakers are a gold standard for sports franchises in the world, so we all share a responsibility to pursue excellence in everything we do,” Pelinka said in a statement. “Excellence is what the Lakers stands for, what Jeanie Buss and Earvin Johnson embody, and what coach (Luke) Walton demands from our players.

“That obsession for greatness is what will bring Lakers basketball back to a championship level.”