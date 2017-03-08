Japan beats Australia for second straight win at World Baseball Classic

A little extra effort helped Japan keep its game against Australia under control early, and a lot of muscle put it away late.

Sho Nakata broke a seventh-inning tie with a solo home run and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit his second two-run homer in as many games in the eighth to lift Japan to a 4-1 win over Australia in Pool B of the 2017 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night at Tokyo Dome.

Japan, which beat Cuba 11-6 in the Pool B opener, is 2-0 and took a huge step toward qualifying for the second round, which begins Sunday at Tokyo Dome. The Japanese are the only team in the pool without a loss.

Australia drew first blood when catcher Allan de San Miguel jumped on a hanging curveball and took starter Tomoyuki Sugano deep to right for a solo homer.

With Japan trailing by a run, Hayato Sakamoto hit a ball to left, and hustled around first to turn a surefire single into a double. The effort paid off as Japan eventually got him home to tie the score on a sacrifice fly by Nobuhiro Matsuda later in the inning.

Reliever Toshiya Okada prevented Australia from retaking the lead in the bottom half by escaping a one-out bases-loaded jam. When Okada returned to the dugout he let out a deep sigh and was greeted enthusiastically by catcher Seiji Kobayashi.

An electric outing by reliever Kodai Senga silenced Australia in the bottom of the sixth and put the momentum squarely behind Japan.

Nakata then gave the crowd another jolt, jumping on the first pitch of the seventh inning and connecting on his tiebreaking solo home run.

Tsutsugo, who a night earlier padded Japan’s lead over Cuba with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, did it again, driving in two with a blast to right in the eighth to give Japan a 4-1 advantage.

Senga, who tore through Australia with a blistering fastball and nasty forkball, was credited with the win after two scoreless inning of relief. He struck out four of the seven batters he faced.

Sugano started and allowed one run on four hits in 4⅓ innings. He struck out four, hit a batter and reached the first round’s 65-pitch limit before he could get out of the fifth.

“I was able to throw strikes,” Sugano said. “Like Cuba yesterday, we knew they would be aggressive against us, so I was pitching with the mindset that it’d be OK to get hit, but to hold them when we really needed to.”