Hazard, Costa score as Chelsea extends lead

Chelsea took a confident step closer to the Premier League title with goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa enough to sweep aside London rival West Ham 2-1 on Monday night.

The result lifts Chelsea 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham, with 11 games left.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrated with away fans at the end of the match as they sang “we’re going to win the league.” The 47-year-old Italian is on course to win the title in his maiden season in English soccer.

“Up until now we have deserved to stay at the top of the table,” Conte said. “But this league is tough until the end. It won’t be easy. My players are showing me great commitment not only during the games, but during the week to work hard and to improve. I trust them.”

After dominating the league leaders in the first quarter at London Stadium, West Ham was stung by a blistering counter-attack set up by N’Golo Kante’s intercept.

Chelsea’s Hazard and Pedro then combined to devastating effect. Belgium midfielder Hazard surged forward and was on the end of a decisive one-two to score the opener in the 25th minute.

As Hazard slid to his knees to celebrate, a West Ham fan rushed onto the pitch toward the player, but stewards managed to intervene in time.

Costa netted the second in the 50th as West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang flicked Cesc Fabregas’ corner straight to the Spain striker who gratefully nudged in from close range.

It was Costa’s 17th league goal this season.

Manuel Lanzini notched midtable West Ham’s consolation goal in second-half injury time as West Ham fought to the end.

Lone striker Andy Carroll, returning from a groin injury, battled with a Chelsea defense that remained disciplined and resolute.

Milestone for Miura

AP

Veteran striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who plays for J2 club Yokohama, appeared in a professional match at the age of 50 years and 7 days to beat former England international Stanley Matthews’ longevity record.

Miura told FIFA.com in comments published Tuesday: “I don’t actually feel like I’ve gone past a legend. I may have surpassed him in longevity but I won’t ever be able to match his statistics and the career he had.”

Miura played 54 minutes in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with V-Varen Nagasaki, enough to move past the record Matthews set when he played for Stoke City against Fulham at the age of 50 years and 5 days in 1965.