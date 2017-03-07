Stars end Capitals’ 15-game home win streak

As dominant as the Washington Capitals have been at home this season, they haven’t been able to figure out the Dallas Stars for years.

That puzzling trend continued Monday night as the Stars beat the NHL-leading Capitals 4-2 to extend their point streak in the series to 12 games.

Dallas snapped Washington’s home winning streak at 15 and point streak at 17, winning in D.C. for the sixth consecutive visit to move within seven points of a playoff spot.

The Stars are 10-0-2 against the Capitals dating to their previous regulation loss to them on Nov. 30, 2006. This time they did it by chasing reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby with three goals on 11 shots and getting 42 saves from Kari Lehtonen on a night they were outshot 44-22.

Nicklas Backstrom scored his 21st goal of the season and T.J. Oshie his 25th for Washington, which lost in regulation at home for the first time since Dec. 17. This was the Capitals’ first loss of any kind at home since Dec. 29.

Holtby fell to 0-4-0 with a 4.79 goals-against average and .837 save percentage in five games against the Stars, the only team in the league he hasn’t beaten. He entered the game first in the league with a 1.89 GAA and second with a .931 save percentage this season.

Holtby said he didn’t think a few losses to the same team represented a trend. He couldn’t be blamed for the first two goals he gave up, namely the second that came after a turnover from Backstrom.

Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Jason Spezza — whose shot beat Holtby clean — got those goals to put Dallas up 3-0 early in the second period. That spelled the end of Holtby’s night as Philipp Grubauer relieved him and stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Rangers 1, Lightning 0 (OT)

In Tampa Bay, Mika Zibanejad scored 3:56 into overtime, Antti Raanta made 38 saves, and New York beat the Lightning.

Zibanejad beat Andrei Vasilevskiy during a breakaway.

Raanta got his third shutout of the season.

Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots for Tampa Bay, which is 8-2-3 over the past 13 games.

Sharks 3, Jets 2

In Winnipeg, Joe Pavelski scored twice and San Jose defeated the Jets.

Joe Thornton assisted on Pavelski’s empty-net goal to give him 1,000 assists.

Aaron Dell stopped 31 shots in his 14th game for the Sharks.

Pavelski opened the game’s scoring with his 22nd goal and Mikkel Boedker also had a goal for San Jose.

Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg in the first period and Mark Scheifele scored his 28th of the season with seven seconds left in game.

Senators 4, Bruins 2

In Ottawa, Mike Hoffman had a power-play goal early in the third period and the Senators defeated Boston.

Derick Brassard, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Alex Burrows also scored as Ottawa extended its winning streak to three games. Craig Anderson made 25 saves.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.

The Senators have a four-point lead on Boston in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa took a 3-1 lead early in the third as Hoffman scored his 20th on the power play.