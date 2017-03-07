Spurs’ Leonard makes big statement in victory over Rockets

With “MVP!” chants reverberating through the AT&T Center, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard outdueled Houston’s James Harden in the fourth quarter of a battle between two of the league’s top players.

Leonard scored 39 points, including 17 in the final quarter, and made big plays on both ends in the final 30 seconds as the Spurs rallied for a 112-110 win over the Rockets on Monday.

Leonard outscored Harden 17-4 in the final quarter as the Spurs won their eighth straight.

Harden finished with 39 points and 12 assists in the final matchup of the season between the intrastate rivals.

Harden hit one of two free throws to give Houston a 108-107 lead with 39.7 seconds, but Leonard followed with a 3-pointer over Nene 14 seconds later for a 110-108 advantage. Leonard then blocked Harden’s layup attempt from behind, pinning the attempt on the glass with 18.9 seconds remaining.

Leonard added a pair of free throws for a 112-108 lead with 14.5 seconds left to give San Antonio its third win in four games against Houston this season.

“The block is what makes him special,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Obviously, the 3, you know, Harden makes 3s, Kawhi makes 3s, Steph Curry makes 3s. Everybody does that. But I don’t know who goes to the other end and does what he does. Not that many people, on a consistent basis, an entire game, game after game.”

It was the fourth straight game in which Leonard has sealed a come-from-behind victory with a game-winning shot or game-saving steal.

Heat 106, Cavaliers 98

In Cleveland, Andrew Bogut broke his left leg less than one minute into his Cleveland debut and the Cavaliers were outgunned by Miami, which beat the defending champions twice in three nights.

Warriors 119, Hawks 111

In Atlanta, Andre Iguodala had a season-high 24 points on a subpar shooting night for the Splash Brothers, carrying Golden State over the Hawks.

Pistons 109, Bulls 95

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Reggie Jackson scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half for Detroit.

Jazz 88, Pelicans 83

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward had 23 points and Utah led from start to finish.

Hornets 100, Pacers 88

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 28 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the hosts beat Indiana.

Nuggets 108, Kings 96

In Denver, Wilson Chandler had a career-high 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the Nuggets weather the absence of Nikola Jokic.

Nets 122, Grizzlies 109

In Memphis, Jeremy Lin scored 18 points, including nine straight in a fourth-quarter Brooklyn rally, and Sean Kilpatrick added 23 for the Nets.

Bucks 112, 76ers 98

In Philadelphia, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, Tony Snell had 18 of his season-high 21 in the first half and Milwaukee prevailed over the hosts.

Knicks 113, Magic 105

In Orlando, Courtney Lee scored 20 points, Lance Thomas added 17 and New York used a big fourth quarter to rally past the Magic.

Clippers 116, Celtics 102

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin delivered a 26-point performance, Chris Paul added 23 and the Clippers rallied past Boston.

Blazers at T-Wolves — ppd.