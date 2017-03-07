Garrett-led Alvark cruise past Brex, earn series split

The Alvark Tokyo used a strong third-quarter surge to guide them past East Division rival Tochigi Brex, winning 89-73 in the B. League series finale on Monday night.

Tokyo (31-10) outscored the visitors 25-10 in the third quarter to take a 66-52 lead into the final stanza at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2.

Diante Garrett scored a team-high 25 points for the Alvark, who dropped the series opener 74-66 on Sunday. Joji Takeuchi added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jeff Ayres poured in 12 points. Daiki Tanaka dished out eight assists.

Jeff Gibbs led the Brex (32-9) with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Ryan Rossiter had 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Hironori Watanabe put nine points on the board.