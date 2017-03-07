Matsuda, Tsutsugo carry Japan past Cuba in WBC opener

The fans waited as Nobuhiro Matsuda rounded the bases and exchanged high-fives with his teammates. They knew what was coming, and when Matsuda pumped his fist and let out a guttural yell, as is his custom, the Japanese fans packed in Tokyo Dome exploded with enough force to knock the roof off the Big Egg.

Matsuda hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo added a two-run shot in the seventh, and the Japanese put up enough runs to overcome a leaky bullpen and get their 2017 World Baseball Classic campaign off to a roaring start with an 11-6 victory over Cuba on Tuesday night.

One inning after Tetsuto Yamada had a likely home run taken away because of an overzealous fan, Matsuda crushed Jose Garcia’s 0-1 pitch, a 127-kph curveball, to provide the highlight of a five run inning that ended with Japan leading 7-1.

After the Cubans closed the gap to 7-4 in the top of the seventh, Tsutsugo responded by tacking on two runs with his homer in the bottom half. Cuba scored two more runs in the top of the eighth, but Japan answered with two of its own in the bottom half to make it 11-6.

After mostly sputtering through five warmup games, Samurai Japan saw its bats come to life in a game that counted. Japan connected on 14 hits, with Matsuda leading the way with a 4-for-5, four-RBI night at the plate. Tsutsugo finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Yamada, Ryosuke Kikuchi, Hayato Sakamoto and Seiji Kobayashi also drove in runs.

Starting pitcher Ayumu Ishikawa allowed a run on two hits in four innings of work. He struck out one and walked one.

“I had a tough time finding the strike zone and threw some hittable pitches,” Ishikawa said. “I wasn’t really able to locate my breaking balls either. I’ll do my best next time.”

The only downside for the Japanese was the performance of their bullpen. Takahiro Norimoto allowed three runs, while Yoshihisa Hirano was charged with a pair.

The Cubans face a quick turnaround with a game against China on Wednesday at noon. Japan will face Australia at 7 p.m. that night.