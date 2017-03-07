Otani scheduled to make spring debut in instructional league game on March 11

Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s injured Pacific League MVP Shohei Otani will make his first appearance of the spring in a March 11 instructional league game as designated hitter, Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama said Tuesday.

“Based on what I saw today, he looks OK to go,” Kuriyama said of his two-way star, speaking before the Fighters’ exhibition game against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Otani is nursing a right-ankle injury that forced him to pull out of the World Baseball Classic. The right-hander is questionable for Nippon Ham’s season opener on March 31 against the Seibu Lions.