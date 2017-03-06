Kane hits double as Tottenham keeps faint title hopes alive

Whether scoring from distance or performing an intricate goal celebration, Harry Kane makes it look easy.

No other player has been as consistently lethal in front of goal in England over the last three years. The Tottenham forward supplemented his repertoire of goals with a double on Sunday in a 3-2 victory over Everton.

A ninth successive home win in the Premier League buoyed Tottenham’s pursuit of Chelsea and asserted Kane’s striking supremacy.

Tottenham moved to seven points behind the Premier League leaders, while third-placed Manchester City is a point further back after sweeping to a 2-0 victory at Sunderland.

While Tottenham remains second in the league standings, Kane is now out on his own on the scoring leaderboard with 19 goals. He edged ahead of challenger Romelu Lukaku after the Everton striker could only manage one goal in their striking showdown at White Hart Lane.

Kane’s first in the 20th minute was audacious but expertly executed, a strike unleashed from 30 meters that dipped past goalkeeper Joel Robles after he had skipped through Everton’s soft midfield resistance.

“It’s funny,” Kane said. “Me, Christian (Eriksen) and Eric Dier were just having a few shots after training yesterday from about that distance.

“When it came about (in the game), I got a bit of space and I thought, ‘It was a bit windy out there if I can just get a little wobble going.’ And it managed to go in.”

Kane’s second goal 11 minutes into the second half owed as much to Everton’s sloppiness as his own ability to seize on the opening. Robles rolled the ball out to the dithering Morgan Schneiderlin and it was intercepted by Dele Alli as Moussa Dembele applied pressure. Alli threaded a pass through to Kane, who swept a shot low into the net for his 24th goal in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old Kane is only four behind last season’s goal haul with more than two months remaining, even after missing 10 games through injury earlier in the season.

In the day’s other match, David Silva set up both goals as City won a fourth successive league match since being held by Tottenham.

Silva’s 38th-minute cross was turned into the net at point-blank range by Sergio Aguero and the Spanish playmaker’s defense-splitting through-ball in the 59th released Leroy Sane, who netted his sixth goal in 10 games.

Sunderland remains at the bottom of the table, six points from safety.

Pep Guardiola’s City side was eight points ahead of Chelsea six games into the season before the tables were turned.

Now, according to Guardiola, Chelsea is “almost unstoppable.”

“It’s a pity that the distance between Chelsea is so big, but that’s true,” Guardiola said. “We started the season with 10 games winning (in a row), but our game was not like today.

“I feel we are playing quite well and that’s why we are getting results.”