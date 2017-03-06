Barca’s players hoping for miracle

Barcelona striker Neymar vowed his side will throw everything at Paris Saint-Germain in its bid to overturn a four-goal deficit in the Champions League last 16 this week.

PSG fired a significant warning of intent throughout Europe with a 4-0 rout of Barca in the French capital three weeks ago and will aim to complete the job in the return leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

But the Catalan giants go into the game buoyed by pulsating 6-1 and 5-0 victories in their past two league matches and haven’t given up hope of staging an unprecedented comeback.

No side has lost 4-0 away from home in Europe and gone through in a two-legged tie, but with Barca’s prolific front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, it cannot be entirely discounted.

“Against PSG we will run and fight and then we will see what happens,” said Neymar.

“It’s really important that our spirit is on the way up and our confidence too. I see us on the up and with confidence. On Wednesday we are going to play really well.”

Barca knocked PSG out at the quarterfinal stage in both 2012-13 and 2014-15, but the reigning French champions have the upper hand this time and January signing Julian Draxler is confident of reaching the last eight for the fifth year in succession.

“Many teams have lost 5-0 at the Nou Camp, we know that anything is possible,” Draxler told PSG’s club website. “But deep down I’m convinced we’ll qualify for the quarterfinals.

“I think it will be important to attack and not just think about defending.”

Bayern Munich has one foot in the next round after thrashing Arsenal 5-1 at the Allianz Arena and looks set to eliminate the Gunners in the last 16 for the third time in the past five seasons.

“We have a big advantage, but Arsenal are dangerous, so we have to go full throttle to win,” said Spain international Javi Martinez.

Holder Real Madrid heads to Napoli as clear favorite after a 3-1 win in the Spanish capital, but such an advantage has not always proved a guarantee of success for the record 11-time champion.

Real has held a similar lead on eight previous occasions in European competition but only progressed half of the time, providing Napoli with reason to dream it can pull off a shock.

“We believe in it. We know we can score two goals at the San Paolo. We also know it will be quite a job for our defenders,” Senegalese center back Kalidou Koulibaly said after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Roma in Serie A.

Borussia Dortmund trails 1-0 ahead of the visit of Benfica to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.