Bobrovsky adds to stellar season with shutout

Sergei Bobrovsky is having one of those years goaltenders dream about, and it is making the Columbus Blue Jackets a team to fear when the playoffs start next month.

Bobrovsky made 20 saves in posting his second straight shutout and franchise-record 34th win of the season, and the Blue Jackets beat reeling New Jersey 3-0 on Sunday, sending the Devils to their seventh straight loss.

“Bob’s been pretty good all year long,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “There really hasn’t been a dip along the way. I think he came in with the right mental attitude. I think he came in a different type of condition, dropped some weight. He has just locked himself in so it gives us an opportunity to keep on climbing, and that’s your most important position in the game there and we have a pretty good one.”

Bobrovsky has been spectacular this past week. The 28-year-old lost a 1-0 game to Montreal in overtime on Tuesday and then beat Minnesota 1-0 on Thursday, stopping 67 of 68 shots in those games.

“I think at this time of the season, the games get tighter defensively and it is harder to score,” Bobrovsky said after recording his fifth shutout of the season and the 17th of his career. “Obviously, your mistakes can cost us points. In that case, I try to be focused and help as much as I can.”

Bobrovsky also deferred to teammates on breaking the club’s single-season record for wins, set by Steve Mason in 2008-09.

“It is obviously great, but there is the team in front of me helped me a lot,” he said. “I give big credit to them for that.”

Wild 3, Sharks 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Zach Parise scored in his return to the Wild’s lineup and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves.

Minnesota (90 points) moved back ahead of idle Chicago (89 points) for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Penguins 4, Sabres 3

In Pittsburgh, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored 50 seconds apart late in the third period to cap a furious rally by the Penguins.

Buffalo led by three after the first period, but Pittsburgh ramped up the pressure to win its second straight and move into sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Flames 5, Islanders 2

In Calgary, Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and the Flames beat New York for their seventh straight victory.

Brian Elliott made 33 saves for his sixth straight win. Elliott is 7-0-1 since his last regulation loss on Feb. 5.

Canucks 2, Ducks 1

In Anaheim, Richard Bachman made 43 saves, and Bo Horvat and Markus Granlund each scored.

Bachman got his first win since Oct. 30, 2015, and is unbeaten in two career starts for Vancouver.

Blues 3, Avalanche 0

In Denver, Paul Stastny scored his first goal against his former team, Jake Allen stopped 27 shots and St. Louis ended a five-game skid.

Stastny’s goal was his first score in 11 career games against Colorado. He spent eight seasons with the Avalanche before leaving for St. Louis.

Hurricanes 2, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Eddie Lack stopped 24 shots two days after being called out by his coach, and Derek Ryan scored on a strange bounce in the third period.

Ryan punched in the game-winner with just more than three minutes left when a shot caromed off the stick of Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, then off the crossbar and out front.