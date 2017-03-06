Curry gets back on track in victory

Stephen Curry’s shot still wasn’t falling, and that wasn’t the only strange thing.

Madison Square Garden’s decision to play no sound during warmups or stoppages in play in the first half Sunday created a silent setting that was more fitting for middle school than a nationally televised NBA game.

“It was weird,” Curry said.

Everything was back to normal by the end.

Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s career 3-point list, and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105.

Klay Thompson added 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years.

Curry scored 15 on 6-of-8 shooting in the third quarter, once the music came back. He noticed the lack of noise in the locker room before the game, saying the Warriors were trying to pump themselves up once they took the court.

“That was pathetic. It was ridiculous. It changed the flow of the game, it changed everything,” said Golden State’s Draymond Green, adding that it was “disrespectful” to innovators of NBA in-game entertainment.

“They need to trash that, because that’s exactly what it was.”

The Splash Brothers had dried up as Golden State dropped two in row following Kevin Durant’s knee injury, but they regained their touch Sunday. Curry hit five 3-pointers, passing Chauncey Billups for 10th place, and added eight rebounds and six assists.

“We knew we’d be fine, getting back to who we are,” Curry said.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, whose fans embraced the Warriors with their own team barely hanging on to playoff hopes.

“If we could be at their level one day in New York, I think it would be 10 times bigger than what they’re doing, just because it’s New York,” Porzingis said. “The city is hungry for basketball, the city is hungry for success. So that’s the goal for us, to get to that level one day and be a championship contender.”

The Warriors lost to Washington in the game Durant was injured and followed that with a season-low 87 points Thursday in a loss to Chicago, ending Golden State’s NBA-record streak of consecutive regular-season games without losing two in a row at 146.

Jazz 110, Kings 109 (OT)

In Sacramento, Rudy Gobert tipped in George Hill’s missed jumper as time expired in overtime on a play that was initially ruled goaltending.

After Willie Cauley-Stein made two free throws to give the Kings a 109-108 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining, Hill took an off-balance jumper from just outside of the key. Gobert, positioned underneath the hoop, reached up and tipped the ball in as the buzzer sounded.

One official initially called goaltending on Gobert. But after a meeting near midcourt, the referees went to the scorer’s table to review the play and counted the basket.

Pacers 97, Hawks 96

In Atlanta, Glenn Robinson III hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left, Paul George scored 34 points and Indiana rallied to beat the Hawks.

Jeff Teague, in his first game back at Philips Arena after spending his first seven seasons with Atlanta, added 16 points and six assists.

Wizards 115, Magic 114

In Washington, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Wizards came back from 17 down to defeat Orlando.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as third-place Washington moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Pelicans 105, Lakers 97

In Los Angeles, DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Pelicans won for the first time with him in the lineup, beating the spiraling Lakers whose fourth-quarter rally fell short.

Mavericks 104, Thunder 89

In Dallas, Seth Curry scored 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Mavericks beat Oklahoma City.

Suns 109, Celtics 106

In Phoenix, rookie Tyler Ulis threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer after a Boston turnover and the Suns came away with a wild victory.