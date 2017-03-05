Kubo nets winner for Gent

Yuya Kubo struck the winner in Gent’s 3-2 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday in the Belgian top flight, his fourth goal in six league games since joining the side in January from Young Boys in Switzerland.

After his teammate Jeremy Perbet twice cancelled out goals from Oliver Myny, Kubo struck the winner in the 73rd minute after receiving the ball outside the box and unleashing a low left-footed drive through the legs of a defender and past goalkeeper Laszlo Koteles.

“I’ve always thought of taking shots. I could get away (from the marker) at the right time and it went in a good direction,” Kubo said.

The 23-year-old was kept quiet for the first half, playing on the right of a three-man attack, but came to life after he moved to the playmaking role behind the striker midway through the second half.

“It’s good we could win, I’m really focused on goals and taking on defenders. I can do more in going past the opposition,” he said.