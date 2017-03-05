Backstrom scores late as Capitals ground Flyers

The Capitals and Flyers tried to pummel each other out of the gate Saturday night, then Washington settled things on special teams.

The Caps again shut down Philadelphia’s potent power play, and then Nicklas Backstrom scored with a man advantage in overtime to lift Washington over the Flyers 2-1 in another contentious showdown between bitter rivals.

Amid all the pushing, shoving and yapping, the Capitals extended their franchise-record home winning streak to 15 by killing off all six Flyers power plays just to reach overtime.

“In order to be successful against them, you’ve got to limit the zone time, and we did that for the majority of the time,” said goaltender Braden Holtby, who stopped 30 of the 31 shots, including all seven while short-handed. “When they get in zone, they have some options, some dangerous players. We limited that, so I think that’s a big reason why we were successful.”

The Capitals’ penalty kill improved to 15 of 15 against the Flyers after going 22 of 23 in the teams’ playoff series last spring that sparked the animosity on display Saturday night. With the ice partially to blame after basketball games Friday night and Saturday afternoon, neither power play could get much going.

That is, until Backstrom beat Steve Mason 3:25 into overtime for his 20th goal of the season. Backstrom saw that Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie — who returned after missing four games with an upper-body injury — were covered and decided to shoot, and the result was his sixth career overtime goal.

Dmitry Orlov scored for the Capitals and Sean Couturier for the Flyers in regulation. Orlov’s goal gave him 29 points on the season, tying a career high, while Couturier’s was his first since Feb. 2.

With the victory, Washington padded its lead atop the NHL and hurt Philadelphia’s long-shot playoff chances. The Flyers are three points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern with 18 games left.

Blackhawks 5, Predators 3

In Nashville, Brian Campbell scored with 1:05 remaining to lead Chicago over the Predators and extend its winning streak to seven.

Canadiens 4, Rangers 1

In New York, Carey Price made 26 saves and the Canadiens extended their winning streak to five games.

Bruins 3, Devils 2

In Boston, Ryan Spooner scored midway through the third period to lift the Bruins to their eighth victory in 10 games under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

Lightning 2, Sabres 1 (SO)

In Buffalo, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov scored in the shootout for Tampa Bay.

Stars 2, Panthers 1

In Sunrise, Florida, John Klingberg scored the winning goal with 1:07 left and Dallas beat the Panthers.

Senators 3, Blue Jackets 2

In Ottawa, Zack Smith scored a short-handed goal in the third period to help lift the Sabres.

Jets 6, Avalanche 1

In Winnipeg, Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and two assists for the Jets.

Oilers 4, Red Wings 3

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Oilers started an eight-game homestand with a victory over Detroit.

Canucks 4, Kings 3

In Los Angeles, Sven Baertschi scored twice, Ryan Miller made 41 saves.