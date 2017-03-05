Spurs overcome fatigue to defeat T-Wolves

Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs didn’t get much sleep after a long night’s work Friday. It didn’t seem to bother San Antonio’s All-Star forward, at least.

Leonard had 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Spurs overcame a listless start to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-90 in overtime Saturday night.

“After LeBron (James), he’s the most dominant player in the league right now,” said Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio, who had his fifth career triple-double.

San Antonio wrapped up its 20th straight playoff spot with the victory. They won in overtime for the second straight night to extend their winning streak to seven and improve to 48-13.

Leonard had six points in overtime and played 44 minutes after playing 40 minutes on Friday night in New Orleans. He finished with six steals and five assists as San Antonio beat Minnesota for the 10th straight time.

“We got in pretty late,” Leonard said. “But I just have to stay in it, be mentally focused for the next game and that’s how you have to play.”

LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, and Pau Gasol had 17 points and eight rebounds in his fifth straight game as a reserve. The Spurs outscored the Timberwolves 35-20 in the final quarter and overtime.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota. The Timberwolves had not played since Wednesday night in Utah and had won four of five.

Rubio had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Overall, we played a pretty good game, but mistakes,” Rubio said. “We got too many turnovers. At the end, they got a couple of key rebounds that were key.”

Heat 120, Cavaliers 93

In Miami, Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat beat undermanned Cleveland.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sat out for the Cavaliers, both getting the night off to rest. Cleveland fell to 0-5 this season when James isn’t in the lineup, and continue to be without two other would-be starters in Kevin Love and J.R. Smith — both still recovering from surgeries. Newly signed center Andrew Bogut also wasn’t with the Cavaliers.

Clippers 101, Bulls 91

In Chicago, reserve Jamal Crawford scored 25 points and took over down the stretch to carry Los Angeles to a win over the Bulls.

Crawford, a former Chicago guard who won his third Sixth Man of the Year award last season, scored 10 points in a 14-7 spurt in the fourth quarter as the Clippers won for just the second time in six games.

Rockets 123, Grizzlies 108

In Houston, James Harden scored 33 points and Clint Capela had 24 to help the Rockets build a big lead in the third quarter.

Mike Conley had 23 points for Memphis and JaMychal Green added 20.

Bucks 101, Raptors 94

In Milwaukee, Khris Middleton scored a season-high 24 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Bucks beat Toronto.

Serge Ibaka had 19 points and Cory Joseph 14 for the Raptors.

Hornets 112, Nuggets 102

In Denver, Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Nicolas Batum had 21 points and eight assists, and Charlotte beat the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 31 points and 14 rebounds, while Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points.

Pistons 136, 76ers 106

In Philadelphia, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 of his 26 points in Detroit’s dominating third quarter, and the Pistons set a season high for points.

Detroit, holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, had lost two of three, including Wednesday’s 109-86 drubbing at New Orleans that resulted in coach Stan Van Gundy calling out point guard Reggie Jackson.

Trail Blazers 130, Nets 116

In Portland, CJ McCollum scored 31 points to lead the Trail Blazers to a win over Brooklyn.

Portland moved within 1½ games of the Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 26 points.