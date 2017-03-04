IOC to probe payments on voting for Rio Games

Organizers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before the vote.

Le Monde said a company linked to Brazilian businessman Arthur Cesar de Menezes Soares Filho paid $1.5 million to Papa Massata Diack, son of Lamine Diack who was then International Association of Athletics Federations president, three days before the 2009 decision on the host city for the 2016 Games.

Rio lost the first vote to Madrid but bounced back to win the nomination on a third ballot, by 66 votes to 32.

A representative for Menezes Soares Filho could not be immediately reached for comment.

Le Monde also reported that Papa Massata Diack had paid almost $300,000 to prominent IOC member Frankie Fredericks, who said he has done nothing wrong and that the money was for “services rendered” to promote the sport in Africa.

The IOC said on Friday that its commission has started investigating the allegations.

“The IOC remains fully committed to clarifying this situation, working in cooperation with the (French) prosecutor,” the organisation said in a statement.

Rio 2016 Games spokesman Mario Andrada said: “The vote was clean. Rio’s victory was very clear. The French investigation concerns six members of the IOC and six members would not have changed the result at all.”

Le Monde said that three days before the October 2009 vote in Copenhagen, Pamodzi Consulting, a company owned by Papa Massata Diack, received the $1.5 million payment from Matlock Capital Group, a holding company based in the British Virgin Islands.

Diack, whose father Lamine is awaiting trial in France on aggravated money laundering and corruption charges, also received $500,000 from Matlock Capital Group through a Russian bank account, Le Monde added.

Papa Massata Diack was banned for life from athletics last year over multimillion dollar corruption claims.