Watabe brothers nab sprint bronze

Akito Watabe and younger brother Yoshito earned the men’s team sprint bronze on Friday at the Nordic World Ski Championships as Eric Frenzel and Johannes Rydzek rallied to secure victory for Germany.

Frenzel and Rydzek proved to be unbeatable again, coming from behind to beat out Norway’s Magnus Krog and Magnus Moan by one second. Ryzdek won his fourth gold of the championships.

The Watabe brothers took the bronze medal, finishing 10.2 seconds behind the winners.

They were in third place after the ski jumping competition.