Japan Mountaineering Association plans to bid to host world championships

The Japan Mountaineering Association decided Saturday to bid to host the sports climbing world championships in Tokyo, possibly in 2019.

The biennial event for one of the sports slated to be introduced at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will next be held in 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria. The one after could be brought forward by a year so as not to clash with the Tokyo Games.

The JMA plans to hold the event in the Aomi area of Tokyo’s Koto Ward, set to host the sport during the 2020 Games, as an Olympic test event.