Streit scores in Pens debut

Mark Streit was dealt from Philadelphia to Tampa Bay to Pittsburgh in the span of a few hours at the trade deadline on Wednesday.

If his head was swimming, it hardly showed. The veteran defenseman wasted little time making an impression with the Penguins, scoring the go-ahead goal in the third period as Pittsburgh pulled away from the Lightning 5-2 on Friday night.

“Pretty crazy,” said Streit, who also had an assist. “I never experienced it, the quick turnaround and the travel. The staff, the coaching staff and the players have all been tremendous, helped me out big-time. I felt comfortable right away.”

Looked like it.

Streit darted from the point to the front of the Tampa Bay net early in the third period and was in perfect position to send Sidney Crosby’s cross-ice feed by Peter Budaj 2:38 into the third period to give Pittsburgh the lead for good.

“(Crosby’s) got six eyes on his head,” Streit said. “He sees everything. It’s impressive.”

So were the Penguins over the final two periods as they pulled into a tie with Columbus for second in the crowded Metropolitan Division. Evgeni Malkin scored twice off assists from Phil Kessel and added an assist of his own in his 700th career game.

Blackhawks 2, Islanders 1

In Chicago, Artemi Panarin scored with 1:14 left in regulation and then had the clinching goal in the shootout, helping the Blackhawks beat New York for their sixth consecutive victory.

Flames 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

In Calgary, Mikael Backlund scored in overtime after Detroit’s Tomas Tatar tied it with 1.8 seconds left in the third period, and the Flames beat the Red Wings for their sixth straight win.

Jets 3, Blues 0

In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Jets blanked St. Louis.

Coyotes 4, Hurricanes 2

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jordan Martinook scored midway through the third period to lift Arizona over the hosts.

Ducks 5, Maple Leafs 2

In Anaheim, Rickard Rakell scored twice, Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves and the Ducks returned from their bye week with a win over Toronto.