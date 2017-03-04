Raptors outduel rival Wizards

The Toronto Raptors knew they’d need a better performance from their bench Friday night than they got in the first game of a home-and-home set with the Washington Wizards.

Norman Powell made sure it happened.

Powell scored a season-high 21 points off the bench, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and the Raptors defeated the Wizards 114-106 on Friday night despite giving back a 19-point first-half lead.

“Our main focus was coming out and playing with energy,” said Powell, part of a second group that outscored Washington’s 44-14. “We didn’t have that back in Toronto.”

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Raptors (37-25) pulled back into a tie with the Wizards (36-24) for third place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto also secured a 2-1 victory in the season series, a potential playoff seeding tiebreaker.

On Wednesday, Toronto lost to Washington 105-96 due largely to a 26-1 second-quarter run fueled by the Wizards’ reserves.

With three-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry out for the rest of the regular season following wrist surgery, Toronto may need more performances like Powell’s to keep their place in the standings.

“That was big,” said DeRozan, Toronto’s other three-time All-Star. “With Kyle out, we need everybody who can be a playmaker, create their own shot and get to the basket to do that. And Norm did it tonight.”

John Wall scored 30 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for Washington, which has lost nine consecutive regular-season series to the Raptors.

Despite taking five more free throws than their opponents, the Wizards appeared frustrated with officiating, a theme through much of their season.

“Every time down the floor, one of our players is on the floor and there’s nothing called,” Beal said. “We can’t continue to blame things on refs. But it is getting frustrating.”

Washington last got within one possession when Wall’s 3 cut it to 108-105 inside a minute, but DeRozan answered with his own 3-pointer from an almost identical spot with 20.9 seconds left.

That was enough to preserve a victory that could prove vital in the playoff race.

“It’s a game of frustrations, game of mistakes sometimes, but it’s how you play through it and fight through it that is probably going to determine the outcome,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said.

Cavaliers 135, Hawks 130

In Atlanta, Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and Cleveland set an NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers in a win over the Hawks.

The Cavaliers made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months.

Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Paul Millsap had a 27-point performance.

Suns 118, Thunder 111

In Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe had 18 points and the Suns helped celebrate broadcaster Al McCoy’s induction into the team’s Ring of Honor with a win over Oklahoma City,

Russell Westbrook had 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder.

The 83-year-old McCoy was honored at halftime. He’s in his 45th season calling Phoenix games. Eight of 14 other Suns Ring of Honor inductees were present, including Charles Barkley, who offered brief remarks.

Spurs 101, Pelicans 98 (OT)

In New Orleans, Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Patty Mills hit a pair of pivotal 3s in overtime, and San Antonio outlasted the hosts.

Celtics 115, Lakers 95

In Los Angeles, Isaiah Thomas scored 18 points and Boston rode a 70-point first half.

76ers 105, Knicks 102

In Philadelphia, Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and matched his career high with 19 points in the hosts’ victory over New York.

Mavericks 104, Grizzlies 100

In Dallas, Seth Curry scored 24 points, and Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start since coming to the Mavs in a trade.

Bucks 112, Clippers 101

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists, and the Bucks squandered an early 23-point lead before finishing strong to hold off turnover-prone Los Angeles.

Jazz 112, Nets 97

In Salt Lake City, George Hill scored a season-high 34 points and Utah hammered Brooklyn.

Magic 110, Heat 99

In Orlando, Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Magic beat Miami.